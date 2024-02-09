{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 9, 2024

    Fortis reports $381M Q4 profit, up from $370M a year earlier

    The Canadian Press

    Utility stocks are attractive long-term investments considering the pullback: Portfolio manager

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Fortis Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $381 million, up from $370 million a year earlier.

    The electric and gas utility says the profit amounted to 78 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

    The result compared with a profit of 77 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.89 billion, down from $3.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Fortis says it earned 72 cents per share, the same as its fourth quarter of 2022.

    Fortis has 3.5 million utility customers in five Canadian provinces, 10 U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.