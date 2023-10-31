(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President Gary Cohn is a co-host of a Nov. 14 fundraiser for ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in New York, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News.

The event - hosted by rival Donald Trump’s former top economic adviser — is a win for Haley, who has been ascendant in recent polls and is now among the leading challengers to the former president for the Republican nomination. Cohn is a vice chairman at International Business Machines Corp.

Audrey Gruss and Martin Gruss, formerly of Gruss Capital Management; Ronnie Heyman, president of the Museum of Modern Art; Simone Levinson, who served on multiple commissions under former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo; and Michael Santini, a former chair of global banking at UBS, will co-host the event on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Haley is attracting fresh interest from big-name Republican donors after standout performances in the first two GOP presidential debates that have helped boost her poll numbers. Geopolitical tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war have also afforded Haley the opportunity to showcase her foreign policy credentials. She notched her most prolific fundraising period to date in the third quarter, raising $11 million.

Earlier: Nikki Haley’s Foreign Policy Savvy Props Up Her Long-Shot Bid

Wealthy real estate developer Harlan Crow and Fidelis Realty Partners co-founder Lynn Davis hosted fundraisers for Haley during a recent swing through Texas.

The former South Carolina governor registers 8.3% support nationally among GOP voters, behind only Trump, the clear frontrunner, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Haley’s momentum has seen her make significant gains on DeSantis, who had been seen initially as the most viable alternative to Trump, but has struggled to gain momentum and woo donors. A Des Moines Register poll released this week showed Haley tied with DeSantis in Iowa, where the Florida governor has redirected most of his resources.

She is now in second place in early-voting New Hampshire and South Carolina and in third place in Iowa, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.