{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Apr 23, 2019

    German government's Bombardier jets given all-clear after mishap

    Iain Rogers, Bloomberg News

    Bombardier Global 5000

    Flight instruments sit in the cockpit of a Bombardier Inc. Global 5000 executive jet, operated by Royal Jet, on the opening day of the 14th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. , Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Germany has cleared the remaining three Bombardier Inc. Global 5000 jets in the government fleet to continue flying following the forced landing of one of the aircraft in Berlin last week.

    The cause of last Tuesday’s emergency, which closed the capital’s Schoenefeld airport for several hours and led to widespread delays, is still being investigated but a “systemic failure” can already be ruled out, the German Air Force said in a statement.

    “That means that the three other Global 5000 aircraft are not affected and remain ready for operation,” the Air Force said.

    The malfunction last week was the latest mishap to befall aircraft used to transport Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers. In one incident, an aircraft carrying Merkel had to perform an emergency landing in Cologne last November due to an electrical system failure.

     