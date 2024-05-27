(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Ghana left the benchmark interest rate unchanged to support its bruised cedi, while warning speculators it stands ready to defend the currency which has slipped to a record low.

Governor Ernest Addison said the monetary policy committee held the rate at 29% to “ensure that the recent depreciation of the currency does not become embedded into the pricing behavior of business and inflation expectations.”

The cedi declined 0.2% to a record low of 14.6315 per dollar by 2:30 p.m. in Accra following the decision.

The bank “remains fully committed to provide stability in the exchange rate for the cedi,” he told reporters Monday in the capital, Accra. “The bank has enough foreign exchange reserves to support the market and economic agents should stop engaging in speculative purchases as they will suffer economic losses when the correction occurs.”

Annual inflation eased slightly to 25% last month from 25.8% in March and has been above the 10% ceiling of the central bank’s target range for almost three years.

It’s remained sticky due to persistent weakness in the cedi. The unit has lost 10.5% of its value against the dollar since the MPC kept borrowing costs unchanged at its March meeting, making it the worst performing currency in the world over the period.

The depreciation has been driven by increased foreign-exchange demand for imports, payments to private power producers, speculative activity on the part of some buyers of dollar and a decline in cocoa earnings, Addison said.

Revenue from exports of the beans, which Ghana uses to defend the currency, fell 49% to $599 million in the first four months of this year. A mix of adverse weather, disease and a shortage of fertilizer has curbed output in the world’s second-biggest producer of the chocolate ingredient.

Debt Restructuring

The currency could start to recover with a $360 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund expected at the end of June, after the nation received a draft agreement to restructure debts with its official creditors on Thursday.

Ghana is reorganizing most of its $45 billion debt, as part of a $3 billion IMF program. Reaching a deal on a draft memorandum of understanding was a condition to get the $360 million instalment.

--With assistance from Artyom Danielyan.

