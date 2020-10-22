(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the U.S. and will enter a guilty plea for the first time ever for its role in the plundering of Malaysia’s 1MDB investment fund.

Goldman admitted to wrongdoing but its parent company avoided conviction in a deal known as a deferred-prosecution agreement, according to a court proceeding in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. That designation is a win for Goldman Sachs, because a conviction might have risked losing some institutional clients that are restricted from working with financial firms with criminal records.

The bank will pay more than $2.3 billion fine in the plea deal, U.S. prosecutor Alixandra Smith said, the largest such penalty in U.S. history. In all, Goldman’s penalties will exceed $5 billion globally.

The deal, which was expected, concludes one of the biggest bank probes inherited by the Trump administration. It holds Goldman Sachs to account for its role in raising $6.5 billion for 1MDB, much of which U.S. authorities say was stolen by people connected to the country’s former prime minister and diverted into high-end art and real estate, a super yacht and the Hollywood movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

