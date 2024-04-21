(Bloomberg) -- Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. intends to recommend Blackstone Inc.’s $1.24 per share cash proposal to its shareholders should the private equity firm announce a firm intention to make an offer on those terms, according to an e-mailed statement from the company.

Hipgnosis says there is no certainty a firm offer will be made by Blackstone, and currently continues to back Concord Chorus Limited’s offer.

Blackstone made an improved fourth proposal on Saturday for Hipgnosis, which was about 7 percent higher than rival bidder Concord.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.