Intel sales, outlook beat as chip market weathers trade woes

Intel Corp. (INTC.O) posted second-quarter sales and profit that topped analyst projections and gave an upbeat third-quarter sales forecast, signaling the chipmaker is weathering disruptions to the electronics industry caused by the China-U.S. trade dispute.

Separately, the company said it agreed to sell the majority of its smartphone-chip business to Apple Inc. in a deal valued at US$1 billion, completing the wind-down of a multibillion-dollar, decades-long effort to break into the mobile industry. Intel shares jumped as much as 8 per cent.

Second-quarter sales slipped 3 per cent to US$16.5 billion, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement. Analysts on average had predicted US$15.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings were 92 cents a share, compared with estimates for 85 cents. Revenue in the current period will be about US$18 billion, and net income will be about US$1.16 a share, also exceeding projections.

The upbeat report suggests Intel is making progress in installing more advanced technology in its factories, alleviating supply constraints that have limited personal-computer shipments. Intel, the biggest U.S. chipmaker, has also resumed supply to Huawei Technologies Co., deeming some sales are permitted even under restrictions imposed on the Chinese company by the Trump administration. That has helped reduce the impact of trade tensions on the company.

Intel shares rose as high as US$56.33 in extended trading following the report. The stock had earlier slipped 1.4 per cent to US$52.16 at the close in New York.