(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output fell in November for the first time in three months while retail sales grew more than expected, data that point to the patchy nature of the economy’s recovery from its deepest contraction since the pandemic over the summer quarter.

Industrial production decreased 0.9% from October, the industry ministry said Thursday. Economists had forecast a 1.6% drop. Output also fell 1.4% from a year earlier, compared with analysts’ consensus of a 2.1% decline. A separate report showed retail sales rose 1% from October, around twice the figure projected by analysts.

The reports points to the uneven recovery of the economy as the Bank of Japan looks for a solid return to overall growth to build its case for raising interest rates in the coming months. The results indicate weakness in the manufacturing sector in contrast to signs of expanding activity in the service and retail sectors.

Overall, analysts expect the economy to eke out annualized growth of 0.8% in the last quarter, thereby avoiding a technical recession and clearing another hurdle for the BOJ as it considers the timing for its first rate hike since 2007. Two-thirds of surveyed economists expect the BOJ to raise rates by April. Fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures come out in mid-February.

The slide in output comes as the environment for external demand darkens. The Federal Reserve sent a signal earlier this month that it’s prepared to pivot to an easing cycle next year in pursuit of a soft landing. Economists see a higher chance that the European economy fell into a technical recession in the fourth quarter, and recent economic indicators for China provided a grim picture as the real estate market continues to slump.

The resilient domestic consumption was likely sustained by pent-up demand for travel and dining in the first autumn without pandemic restrictions, as well as by surging numbers of inbound tourists.

Foreign visitors to Japan topped 2 million for a sixth consecutive month in November, Japan’s National Tourism Organization said earlier this month. The number of visitors came to 2.4 million, recovering to roughly the same levels as in the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, with tourists from Singapore, Europe and the US among those pushing the total higher.

