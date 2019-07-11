{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 11, 2019

    Loonie near 2019 high after central bankers take dollar on wild ride

    BNN Bloomberg

    Loonie nears nine-month high

    The Canadian dollar traded near its highest level this year on Thursday after seesawing following comments from two central bankers.

    The loonie initially fell on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent while warning about fallout from global trade conflicts.  

    However, the dollar went into rally mode after Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins gave no indication they’re in a rush to cut rates as they addressed reporters during a news conference in Ottawa.

    The neutral tone stood in contrast with simultaneous commentary in Washington, D.C., where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled during Congressional testimony that rates could be heading lower in that country.

    The loonie climbed as high as 76.67 U.S. in early trading Thursday, just shy of the year-to-date high of 76.69 cents U.S. set on July 4. It traded at 76.51 U.S. cents as of Thursday's market close.

