(Bloomberg Markets) -- Luke Ellis, the chief executive officer of Man Group Plc, has led the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund to record assets under management. Here he divulges some off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-­anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

What’s your morning routine?

Three pints of tea, clear my emails, and then I am good to go.

What’s your typical workout?

Lots of steps, walking, and daily press-ups.

What is something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

Being a grandparent.

Who’s your favorite new emerging musical artist?

Marie Naffah.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

Metropolis, by Philip Kerr.

What’s the best show you’ve streamed recently?

Ted Lasso [Season] 2.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Val-d’Isère.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Ian Botham.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

“Your job as a manager is to make the people who work for you look good.”

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

“Ask more questions.”

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

It would still be investing/trading markets, as I find them so fascinating.

What’s your favorite city?

Tokyo.

What’s your favorite museum or artist?

Ben Hoskyns.

Do you ever expect to retire?

Yes.

What excites you most about the next 30 years?

Trying to drink all my wine before it’s too late.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.