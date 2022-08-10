1h ago
Mark Cuban Says Buyback Levy Is Top of ‘Bad Taxes’ List
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, said that while buybacks are “everything wrong with what companies do,” the decision to place a levy on them is the top of the list of bad taxes.
Cuban -- with a net worth of $5.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- made the comments on Twitter late Wednesday after the US Senate last week agreed to a 1% excise levy on share buybacks as part of a tax and climate package. The bill is expected to head to the House later this week.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:21
Rubik's cube is going digital as Spin Master buys out game studio
-
5:52
Jamie Murray's Top Picks: August 10, 2022
-
3:54
What to know about insurance in 'summer of travel hell'
-
6:43
Flight issues? What you need to know about compensation
-
6:29
Canadians seeking side hustles amid cooling jobs market: Nextdoor CEO
-
5:51
David Baskin's Top Picks: August 9, 2022