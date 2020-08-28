North American equity markets ticked higher in early trading Friday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both up 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index up half a per cent.

The move higher on the Dow now has the blue-chip basket in positive territory for the year, though it remains about 3.5 per cent below its all-time high.

In Toronto, equities were powered by a trio of subgroups, with materials, information technology and health care the only sectors trading in positive territory.

The materials group was boosted by a 1.8 per cent rebound in gold prices, which recovered as investors weigh the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance that it will stay accommodative for longer than previously telegraphed.

Oil prices held steady after Hurricane Laura spared the heartland of American refining capacity from significant damage. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate prices were essentially unchanged at US$43.10 per barrel while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select was 0.14 per cent higher at US$31.64.

The Canadian dollar gained two-tenths of a cent against its American counterpart to 76.36 cents U.S., though the greenback was broadly weaker against a basket of its global peers.