Mercedes to Buy Back $3.2 Billion More Stock as Cash Flow Swells

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to buy back as much as €3 billion ($3.2 billion) worth of stock, extending moves to reward shareholders after cash flow exceeded expectations.

The German carmaker said the new buyback will begin immediately after the conclusion of an ongoing program, worth €4 billion. That repurchase, the first in 15 years, was unveiled about a year ago.

Carmakers have returned more money to shareholders in recent months. General Motors, Ford and Stellantis spent a combined $22.7 billion buying back shares and paying dividends last year, while Renault last week proposed its biggest shareholder payout in five years.

Mercedes reported better-than-expected preliminary industrial free cash flow earlier this month, raising some expectations for a bump up in its share buyback program.

Mercedes’ American depositary receipts rose 3.3% after the new round of repurchases was announced late Wednesday.

The company is due to provide a full earnings report Thursday.

