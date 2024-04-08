(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk began his latest live discussion on X talking up how well the service worked.

“It’s pretty cool,” the owner of the social media company formerly known as Twitter told Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages around $1.6 trillion. Musk said X Spaces allowed people all over the world to effectively take part in “a real-time podcast, which works pretty well.”

Minutes later, the audio cut out. Then it happened again, and again.

It’s unclear whether the technical difficulties had to do with X itself, or with Musk or Tangen’s internet connections, or some other issue. But the event was reminiscent of the glitchy Spaces that Musk hosted almost a year ago with Ron DeSantis to kick off his run for president. The Florida governor suspended his campaign in January.

Between the disruptions, Musk and Tangen managed to cover the breakneck pace of work on artificial intelligence, the inevitability of electric vehicles, and the billionaire’s ambition to turn X into the most accurate, truthful place on the internet.

Musk also challenged Alexandre de Moraes — the Brazil Supreme Court Justice who just accused him of starting a disinformation campaign on X — to join him for his next Spaces.

