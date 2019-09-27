{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sep 27, 2019

    Mylan to pay US$30M to settle SEC suit over EpiPen probe

    Matt Robinson, Bloomberg News

    Mylan headquarters stands in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2014.

    Mylan headquarters stands in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2014. Getty Images North America/Jeff Swensen

    Mylan NV will pay US$30 million to settle a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused the company of failing to disclose to investors a possible loss relating to a Justice Department investigation over the EpiPen, long one of its best-selling products.

    The company in July disclosed that it had reached a settlement in principle.

    The probe was into whether the company overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of the auto-injector device, the SEC said in a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Washington. The EpiPen is used to treat severe allergic reactions.

    EpiPen, the company’s best-selling product in recent years, attracted controversy after the drugmaker raised the price for a two-pack of the pens to about US$600. The company has been dealing with supply shortages of the product, which is manufactured by a division of Pfizer, while also facing new competition from copycat products.