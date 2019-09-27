Mylan to pay US$30M to settle SEC suit over EpiPen probe

Mylan NV will pay US$30 million to settle a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused the company of failing to disclose to investors a possible loss relating to a Justice Department investigation over the EpiPen, long one of its best-selling products.

The company in July disclosed that it had reached a settlement in principle.

The probe was into whether the company overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of the auto-injector device, the SEC said in a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Washington. The EpiPen is used to treat severe allergic reactions.

EpiPen, the company’s best-selling product in recent years, attracted controversy after the drugmaker raised the price for a two-pack of the pens to about US$600. The company has been dealing with supply shortages of the product, which is manufactured by a division of Pfizer, while also facing new competition from copycat products.