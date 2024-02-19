(Bloomberg) -- Top European Union officials are meeting with Alexey Navalny’s widow on Monday as the US and the EU continue to weigh measures against Russia over the Kremlin critic’s death in a remote Arctic prison.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Yulia Navalnaya would attend a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels to give a “message about how to support the political opposition inside Russia against Putin’s regime.” Member states will “for sure” propose sanctions against Russia, he said.

President Vladimir Putin has made no comment on the death of his most formidable domestic opponent since it was announced Friday at the IK-3 prison colony in Russia’s northern Yamalo-Nenets region. Officials haven’t given a cause of death, and local authorities continue to bar Navalny’s family from even viewing his body.

The opposition leader’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said his mother and lawyers were prevented from entering the Salekhard morgue nearest the prison on Monday and staff refused to say whether Navalny’s body was being held there. The Investigative Committee told them a probe into the death of the 47-year-old activist has been extended for an unspecified period, she said.

Under Russian law, authorities are required to transfer the body of a deceased person to family representatives within 48 hours once the cause of death has been established. There’s no time limit on an investigation.

Authorities are taking every action necessary to investigate the circumstances of the death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, according to the Interfax news service.

Police detained at least 400 people over the weekend as they tried to lay flowers at makeshift memorials to Navalny in Moscow and other cities, in spite of the atmosphere of fear created by an intensifying Kremlin crackdown on protests in Russia since Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The controversy has erupted as Putin prepares to gain a fifth term in March 15-17 elections in which he faces no real challenge.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that “Putin is responsible” for the death and told reporters at the White House that “we’re looking at a whole number of options” in response, though he stopped short of announcing any measures.

European Council President Charles Michel, who plans to meet with Navalnaya later Monday, has also said the EU holds “the Russian regime” solely responsible.

Navalnaya said Putin “must bear personal responsibility,” in an address to the Munich Security Conference shortly after she learned of her husband’s death.

Russia’s opposition, which ranges from liberals to ultra-nationalists who support the invasion of Ukraine, has long been beset by internal squabbling. Navalny’s death robbed the anti-Kremlin forces of a leader with the standing and charisma to unify them.

While she often appeared at his side during protests in Russia, Navalnaya, 47, kept mostly in the shadows after her husband’s imprisonment. Now living in Germany, she faces an uphill battle to unite the fragmented opposition behind her if she decides to adopt a more public role.

In June last year, Navalny’s allies boycotted a meeting of Western-backed opposition leaders in Brussels, cementing divisions within the pro-democracy movement.

A call by self-exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky for people to take to the streets during a failed July armed mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin provoked stinging criticism from Navalny’s camp.

Navalnaya traveled to Russia from Germany with her husband in January 2021 following his treatment for nerve-agent poisoning in Siberia that he and the West blamed on the Kremlin, which denied involvement. Their embrace at the airport as police arrested him at passport control was their last free moment together.

--With assistance from John Follain and Henry Meyer.

