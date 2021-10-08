New York Wind Farm Parts Will Be Built on Hudson, Float to Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S and Eversource Energy, the companies building a big wind farm off the Long Island coast, are teaming up with construction firm Riggs Distler & Co. to build turbine parts near Albany and then float them down the Hudson River.

The companies signed an $86 million supply contract for construction of turbine components at the port in Coeymans, New York, about 140 miles north of New York City, according to a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm is slated to generate about 924 megawatts of electricity, enough to power almost 600,000 homes, and will be located about 30 miles east of Montauk on Long Island. It’s scheduled to start generating power in 2025.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power for the U.S. by 2030, the equivalent of about 30 farms the size of Sunrise Wind, as part of his drive to strip fossil fuels and planet-warming carbon emissions from the nation’s electric grid.

New York State has set a goal of developing at least 9 gigawatts of power by 2035 and reaching zero-emission electricity by 2040.

