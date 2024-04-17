(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s statistics agency said it made an error earlier Wednesday when disseminating first-quarter inflation data.

The mistake led to incorrect figures being published on the agency’s Infoshare electronic portal, Statistics New Zealand said in an emailed statement. The erroneous numbers were subsequently reported by news providers including Bloomberg.

“This error is the responsibility of Stats NZ, there was no fault of the wire agencies,” said Jason Attewell, General Manager Economic and Environment Insights. “We apologize to all affected customers.”

New Zealand’s dollar fell as much as 0.3% after the initial reports, which indicated annual inflation was less than market expectations. The currency subsequently recovered when the error was corrected.

Attewell said the mistake affected some of the percentage changes in the data.

“Stats NZ acknowledges CPI data is widely used, and the incorrect information has wide implications,” he said. “The issue was caused by human error and Stats NZ is reviewing its processes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Today’s report showed annual inflation eased to 4% from 4.7%, matching economists’ expectations. However, a gauge of domestic inflation pressures exceeded forecasts and investors have reduced bets on how quickly the central bank will cut interest rates this year.

The Infoshare portal is the quickest means of accessing the agency’s data at the release time.

“Six of the more than 1,700 series that we update for CPI were affected, unfortunately it included our headline inflation number,” Attewell said.

The incorrect data was published on Infoshare and in one CSV file, he said, adding all other CPI releases were correct.

