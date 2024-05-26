Newborns Killed in Fire at Delhi Children’s Hospital, PTI Says

(Bloomberg) -- Six newborn babies died in a fire at a children’s hospital in East Delhi on Saturday night, Press Trust of India reported.

Five rescued babies are being treated at another hospital while a sixth is on ventilator support, the report said, citing Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services.

The deaths follow a blaze at an amusement park in Rajkot Saturday that killed more than 27 people in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Much of India is experiencing heat wave conditions, with officials warning that temperatures could continue to climb in the days ahead.

“Urban fires see a spike in the dry heat season – the triggers range from electrical short circuits on overloaded power infrastructure to dry combustible material fanned by hot winds.” Anshu Sharma, co-founder at STS Global, wrote in an article for India Water Portal last month.

