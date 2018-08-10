Nike Is Sued for Sex Discrimination by Former Female Employees

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. was sued for sexual discrimination by former female employees who say women were "devalued and demeaned" by the company, where they are passed over for promotions, paid less than their male counterparts and ignored when they complain.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed Thursday in federal court in Portland, Oregon.

