(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey first lady Tammy Snyder Murphy said she’s suspending her campaign for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Bob Menendez.

“I am suspending my Senate campaign today,” Murphy said in a video posted Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do.”

Murphy, whose husband is Governor Phil Murphy, announced her bid in November with a video in which she discussed maternal mortality and climate change. Both she and her husband are Democrats and previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges, said last week he won’t seek reelection as a Democratic candidate but left open possibility of running as an independent to retain his Senate seat.

