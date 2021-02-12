(Bloomberg) -- Notion, a note-taking app popular with people in the technology industry, said it was experiencing technical difficulties Friday.

“We’re experiencing a DNS issue, causing the site to not resolve for many users,” the company said in a post on Twitter. “We are actively looking into this issue.”

Notion is an app for mobile or desktop computers that offers a digital workspace for taking notes, making to-do lists, creating mood boards and more. It has become popular with TikTok users and tech industry workers. The website uses Somalia’s domain extension “.so” rather than “.com.”

Users flocked to the app’s Twitter account to plead for a speedy recovery of service.

