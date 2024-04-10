(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. will restart some Gulf of Mexico oil production after being asked to curtail output due to a third-party pipeline leak last year.

Occidental will begin producing again from assets in the eastern part of the Gulf “in the coming days” after a leak at the Main Pass Oil Gathering system was discovered in November, it said in a filing Wednesday.

“Following successful pipeline testing, Occidental is awaiting instructions from the system operator to restart production, which is pending final regulatory approvals,” it said.

Occidental expects first-quarter production from the Gulf of Mexico to be 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, about 20% below the mid-point of its guidance.

