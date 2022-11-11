Oil jumped after China announced some easing of its strict COVID Zero measures, a move that could spark more local and international travel and lift commodity demand.

China reduced the amount of time people entering the country must spend in quarantine and will scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing COVID cases into the nation, according to the National Health Commission. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced almost three per cent to trade above US$88 a barrel.

“These moves were in the offing for some time, but they are going to further fuel speculation over a broader relaxation of China's COVID control measures, which is bullish for energy and commodities,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.

COVID Zero relies on lockdowns and mass testing to stamp out infections, a policy that's weighed on China's economy this year. Despite the strategy, daily cases have climbed to the highest since April. Investors have been watching for clues on any relaxation, with markets whipsawed recently by rumors of easing.

Prices:

WTI for December delivery was 2.6 per cent higher at US$88.70 a barrel at 7:45 a.m. in London.

Futures are down around four per cent for the week.

Brent for January settlement surged 2.6 per cent to US$96.06 a barrel.

Oil has lost almost a third of its value since early June on concerns over a global economic slowdown and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks. Crude had edged higher earlier in the session along with broader markets after data showed slower-than-projected U.S. inflation.