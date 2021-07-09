(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. agreed to buy Vectura Group Plc, a U.K. maker of inhaled medical therapies, for 1.05 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), the biggest move so far of a tobacco company entering the healthcare industry.

Philip Morris is offering 150 pence in cash for every Vectura share, the companies said in a statement Friday. That’s 11% higher than Thursday’s closing price.

The tobacco company is outbidding Carlyle Group Inc., which agreed to buy Vectura for 958 million pounds in May. Vectura’s management no longer supports that offer.

Earlier this month, Philip Morris agreed to buy Fertin Pharma, a maker of nicotine chewing gum, for about $820 million.

Philip Morris has been working to expand its non-tobacco offerings as an increasing number of people across the developed world quit smoking and focus on healthier lifestyles. The company helped pioneer the broader cigarette alternatives market with its IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

