Operating profit jumped 41% to €5.05 billion ($5 billion) in the first nine months from the same period last year partly due to exchange-rate effects, the luxury-car maker said Friday. But the company didn’t raise its full-year guidance, suggesting the current quarter may be more challenging.

“In this volatile and difficult market environment we are demonstrating our ability to operate profitably, in particular through cost discipline and an attractive product mix,” Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said in a statement.

Carmakers have been bracing for surging inflation and rising input costs to weigh on sales but demand has been relatively resilient so far, especially for premium vehicles. Mercedes-Benz AG this week said it expects strong shipments of top-end models to help shield it from a worsening global economy. Still, Volkswagen AG earlier Friday missed profit expectations after struggling with supply-chain problems, and Ford Motor Co. this week trimmed its profit forecast because of shortages and higher payments to suppliers.

Shares Drop

Porsche declined as much as 3.8% in Frankfurt. The company returned to the stock market late last month in Europe’s largest listing in a decade.

“Given the tiny free float, any negative movement in the market will be exaggerated for Porsche,” said Michael Dean, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Porsche became Europe’s most valuable automaker earlier this month, when its market capitalization overtook that of VW a week after the initial public offering in Frankfurt.

The company is well ahead of peers including Ferrari NV and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc when it comes to electrifying its lineup. The Taycan EV outsold the 911 last year and Porsche is preparing to introduce a battery-powered version of its Macan model, with first deliveries expected in 2024.

Porsche’s deliveries in the first three quarters rose 2% to 221,512 cars, with sales of the combustion-engine 911 -- its most profitable model -- jumping 9%.

