Asian central banks may have to consider the possibility of fewer or no rate cuts this year after stronger-than-expected US inflation drove markets to push back the probability of monetary policy easing in the world's largest economy.

Data on Wednesday showed a key US price gauge topped forecasts for a third straight month in March, sending the dollar surging and spurring traders to bet the US Federal Reserve will now cut just once, or probably twice, this year. At the end of March, as many as four rate reductions were priced in.

That, in turn, had ramifications across Asia where markets now see, on average, one cut within a year, from two earlier.

“Asian central banks have to be cognizant of interest rate differentials and risk of stronger US dollar for longer,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist, India and Asia ex-Japan for Nomura Holdings Inc. “Fed repricing and strong dollar are also occurring in the backdrop of higher oil prices. So this has increased the bar for rate cuts in Asia.”

Indonesia is seen as the “most sensitive” to Fed policy changes, followed by South Korea, Varma said, adding that Nomura recently reduced the quantum of rate cuts it expects this year in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines to 50 basis points, from 100 earlier.

Barclays Bank Plc’s Bum Ki Son sees the risk of a rate hike from Bank Indonesia if the rupiah stays above 16,000. At the same time, he sees “very low chance” of a near-term cut by the Philippines and for Singapore and Malaysia to stand pat all of this year.

US Inflation Bad News for Asian Bonds, Especially Indonesia’s

For Australia and New Zealand, the pull back in Fed rate pricing has further cemented expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates.

Royal Bank of Canada’s Australia Chief Economist Su-Lin Ong had long said she expects the RBA to be the last of major central banks to cut rates. In a note on Thursday, Ong said she sees the risk of an even later start to the RBA’s easing cycle and one that is more prolonged.

“Markets are largely priced for this and indeed may well take out all RBA easing in 2024 and push it into 2025,” she said.

Prashant Newnaha, Singapore-based senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist, said there is very little that regional central banks can do in the face of a rising greenback and persistent US inflationary pressures.

“There is little regional central banks can do but slow the pace of currency depreciation. However fundamentals don’t warrant them stepping in at the moment,” he added.

