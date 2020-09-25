(Bloomberg) -- A Rwandan court upheld a decision to remand Paul Rusesabagina, a government critic who garnered international fame through the 2004 movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’ and faces 13 charges including terrorism following his arrest last month.

The 66-year-old was detained for at least 30 days pending a trial that will likely focus on his alleged role as one of the leaders of the armed wing of the opposition Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change. His lawyers have appealed a decision to deny him bail.

The case against Rusesabagina, who is a Belgian citizen and unexpectedly appeared in Rwanda after flying to Dubai, has drawn international attention, with critics of the Rwandan government saying he’s unlikely to get a fair trial.

Rusesabagina told the court Friday he was in charge of diplomatic activities and not involved in terrorism. The date for the final ruling on the appeal was set for Oct. 2.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.