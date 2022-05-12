Soho House Founder Says Members Clubs Are More In Demand Than Ever

(Bloomberg) -- Members clubs run by Soho House UK Ltd have long been a haunt for bankers, celebrities and executives from the creative industries.

What started as a single space above a London restaurant in 1995 has turned into a global empire of 28 clubs, in locations ranging from New York to Istanbul. The chain entered 2022 with 155,836 members, up by almost one third on the previous year. The waiting list for memberships has passed 70,000, an all-time high.

“It was like starting with a very small snowball, and then growing and growing and growing,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jones said in an interview.

The following are edited excerpts from Jones’ discussion with Francine Lacqua for “Bloomberg Breakfast”.

How did you start out in the business?

“I worked for lots of other companies to learn the trade, but I did that with the intention of setting up something myself. I set up a restaurant chain called Over the Top, which was really bad. The food was bad, the decor was bad, the service was bad.

“I owe it to my friends that came regularly to support me and had to eat a lot of horrible food. The biggest mistake was not to realize that any of it was a mistake, but to learn by it. It was a journey and progression.”

Why did Soho House decide to expand internationally?

“When it looked like it was beginning to work, our members would say, Nick, wouldn’t it be great if we had a version of this in the countryside? So we created Babington House.

“Then they would say, wouldn’t it be great if there was one in New York. I also had friends who would come over to London from New York who said this would work well there. So we ended up doing one in New York.

“I’ve always been led by our members, and wherever our members suggest, I usually follow.”

What has the impact of the pandemic been?

“Soho House started so small, and there seems to be so much demand for more. What we created 27 years ago seems to be incredibly relevant in today’s life. People want a more flexible, hybrid way of living.

“Physical connection is never going away. Food, drink and sleeping is never going away. People want to socialize, they want to connect, and Soho House is ideal for that.

“We never take anything for granted. We always go into a new city nervous and thinking that it has to work locally. If it doesn’t work locally it never works globally.

“We already have members in cities that care about us, so they guide us to the right area of the city and to the right building.”

How do you make a successful dinner party?

“The sense of generosity and to make sure that it feels casual enough that it relaxes people. Lots of drinks, good music, good company and low expectations.

“Don’t build it up as if it’s going to be something special. People always enjoy themselves when it’s a surprise. Maybe even over-invite, so you’re having to add chairs.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.