(Bloomberg) -- The Solana blockchain is back up and running after a glitch caused an outage for several hours, the latest in a series of shutdowns of the crypto network in less than a year.

In an update to the Bitcoin-alternative’s service Twitter, Solana said it had performed the necessary restart of Mainnet Beta at 8 a.m. London time. Now, network operators “will continue to restore client services over the next several hours,” it said in the tweet.

This isn’t the first time a bug has caused Solana’s network to temporarily fail. In June, the digital asset’s support structure suffered an outage of more than four hours. In January, a wave of blackouts and service issues lasting as long as 18 hours prompted ire from frustrated traders who watched their portfolio values decline while unable to offload tokens.

