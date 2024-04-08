(Bloomberg) -- Spain plans to end its so-called golden visa program for foreign property buyers in a bid to increase the amount of affordable housing available to locals.

The move will help ensure that “housing is a right and not just a mere speculative business,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on Monday.

The program grants residence permits to non-European Union citizens who invest at least €500,000 ($543,000) in a house in Spain. Last year, Portugal followed Ireland in shutting down its golden visa program for real estate purchases. Both plans were popular with wealthy applicants from China.

Greece also announced plans in March to increase the minimum amount that potential foreign property buyers must pay to secure a golden visa, citing pressure on the country’s home purchase and rental markets.

The Spanish government will discuss the matter at a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Sanchez said during an event in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

Spain and a handful of other European countries launched their golden visa programs in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to try to help plug budget deficits with residency-for-sale programs. EU officials have long pressured governments to terminate these programs on the grounds that they’re anti-democratic and can serve as a means for dirty money to enter the region.

Home prices in Spain rose 7% in March from a year earlier, according to real estate website Idealista.

