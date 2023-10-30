(Bloomberg) -- Storm Ciaran will move northeast through Cornwall, Wales and England Wednesday night into Thursday. The storm will bring “disruptive wind and rain, especially to southern parts of the UK,” Rachel Ayers, a UK Met Office meteorologist, said in a video briefing.

Critical fire conditions continue across a sliver of Southern California, including Oxnard, Palmdale and Thousand Oaks. A wider area is facing an elevated risk both there and along the border with Arizona. There are red flag fire warnings up in the region through 10 p.m.

It is Santa Ana season, where high pressure over the inland US matches up with low pressure off the Pacific coast. That creates a flow of wind heading offshore. As the winds cross the mountain ranges they dry out and heat up. The dry air can leave vegetation parched and winds can quickly spread any fires that spark. Farther to the north these winds are also called Sundowners or Diablos.

A large swath of the southern and central US extending throughout the Midwest are seeing temperatures drop, which has prompted freeze warnings in the area. Meanwhile coastal flood advisories and warnings are up along from Maryland to Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island, as tides are expected to run higher than normal.

