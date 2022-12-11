Thoma Bravo Is Said in Advanced Talks to Buy Coupa Software

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Coupa Software Inc. after beating out rival Vista Equity Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the San Mateo, California-based company could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, the people said.

Representatives for Thoma Bravo and Coupa Software didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Vista had earlier been in talks to buy Coupa, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Coupa Software fell 2.5% to close at $62.09 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $4.7 billion.

Coupa Software provides so-called business-spend management software, which helps companies track and manage the purchasing of goods and services. Customers have included Nestle SA and Groupon Inc., according to its website.

--With assistance from Katie Roof.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.