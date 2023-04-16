(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to live stream a reunion episode of dating reality show Love is Blind.

As many as 12,700 user outages were reported as of 8:05 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was trending on Twitter as the number one topic globally.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” the streaming site said in a tweet more than an hour after the live show was initially scheduled.

About 75% of user-reported outages on Downdetector reported issues with video streaming, while others reported problems with Netflix’s website and app.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of US business hours.

Read more: Netflix Subscriber Woes Hint at U.S. Consumer Pushback on Prices

--With assistance from Lucas Shaw and Nick Turner.

(Recasts with Netflix comment.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.