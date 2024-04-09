(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will keep on selling arms to Israel after reviewing advice from the nation’s lawyers, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

“I have now reviewed the most recent advice about the situation in Gaza and Israel’s conduct of their military campaign,” Cameron said at a news conference in Washington alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The latest assessment leaves our position on export licenses unchanged. This is consistent with the advice that I and other ministers have received.”

He said that he would not comment on any legal advice he has received.

Cameron’s response comes after increased pressure from opposition parties and some members of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives to outline whether or not UK government lawyers judge Israel is breaching international humanitarian law in Gaza, in the wake of last week’s Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.

