(Bloomberg) -- Kyiv’s forces continue to advance in the Kharkiv region, where they’ve rapidly expelled Moscow’s troops from several key cities in less than a week. A top commander estimated land recaptured so far this month at more than 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles). Ukraine has taken the town of Izyum and surrounding areas, a national guard serviceman said on national television.

The last operating reactor at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been safely shut down after power was restored Saturday night, the Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said.

Ukraine and its European allies should brace for a difficult winter amid the energy shortages engineered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and pressure to cut aid to Kyiv, Ukraine’s president said.

On the Ground

It’s Day 200 of Russia’s invasion. Kyiv’s forces are pushing back the Kharkiv in the north, and have recaptured at least 2,000 square kilometers -- possibly much more -- in the past week. Izyum appears to be the latest city retaken by Ukraine. Ukrainian aviation delivered 23 strikes and destroyed Russian missile complexes, military bases, airplanes and other vehicles. Russian forces continue shelling at territories liberated by the Ukrainian army along the contact line. Ten civilians were killed and 19 were wounded in Donetsk region and there were also casualties in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to the Telegram channels of regional governors and to information from the General Staff. A Russian missile destroyed a shopping mall in the center of the city Dnipro in early hours of Sunday, according to the Prosecutor-General’s office.

(All times CET)

Politicians Pile on Pressure for More German Weapons Donations (1:33 p.m.)

Several German politicians lashed out at the country’s Social Democratic leadership for being too slow to support recent advances by Ukraine’s troops with additional weaponry.

“Ukraine needs weapons enabling its forces to liberate and defend areas occupied by Russia,” Michael Roth of the SPD, a foreign policy specialist in the federal parliament, told Funke media group.

His comments were echoed by the Green Party and the liberal FDP, who along with the SPD comprise Germany’s ruling coalition. Recent military advances by Ukraine should encourage more offers of vehicles, artillery and gear, the Greens’ Agnieszka Brugger said. The FDP’s Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said Germany must act now and supply whatever’s easily at hand.

Russia Holds First Regional Elections Since Invasion (11:32 a.m.)

Russia is holding its first regional elections since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February.

The major parties don’t oppose the war, but voting against the ruling United Russia is one of few ways left to express disagreement with the Kremlin. Putin has stepped up efforts to crack down on dissent since the war started, with opponents jailed or driven into exile.

The independent monitoring group Golos, deemed a “foreign agent” by the Russian government, recorded possible violations at polling stations including in Moscow and Krasnodar region on Sunday.

Ukraine Says It Has Retaken 3,000 Square Km This Month (11:21 a.m.)

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi said Sunday that Ukraine’s army has returned more than 3,000 square kilometers of land to the nation’s control since the beginning of September.

“We are starting to advance not only to the south and to the east in the Kharkiv areas but also to the north. Fifty kilometers is left until we reach the state border,” Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s army had liberated another settlement in region -- Chkalovske, about 60 km southeast of the city of Kharkiv. “We will expel occupants from every Ukrainian town and village,” he said.

Ukraine’s Advance on Izyum is Key, ISW Says (10:23 a.m.)

Ukrainian forces have advanced by up to 70 kilometers (43 miles) through Russian lines in the Kharkiv region, the Institute of the Study of War said on its website.

Russian forces “are hurriedly fleeing” to avoid encirclement around Izyum, which will likely be captured within 48 hours by Ukrainian army, the US-based think tank said.

The liberation of Izyum “would be the most significant Ukrainian military achievement since winning the battle of Kyiv in March,” ISW said.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Reactor Shut Down Safely (8:12 a.m.)

The last operating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops since March, has been safely shut down after a power outage ended.

The No. 6 generator will be cooled and preserved after the plant was reconnected to the grid, the Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said. One of several transmission lines destroyed by recent shelling was restored late Saturday. The company used power from the national grid to cool the unit and put it in the safest possible mode.

The UN’s atomic agency on Friday warned of the dangers posed by the loss of power at the plant, now seen as a war prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling in the vicinity of the plant.

Read more: Russian-Occupied Reactor at Increased Safety Risk, UN Warns

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine, Allies Face Hardest Winter (10 p.m.)

Ukraine and European allies should brace for a difficult winter amid the energy shortages engineered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and pressure to cut aid to Kyiv, Ukraine’s president said.

“It is the most difficult winter for the whole world,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Kyiv organized by Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk. He termed choking off energy to Europe Putin’s “last argument.”

Zelenskiy urged Ukraine’s allies to expand offers of anti-missile systems to protect the country’s energy infrastructure, which he predicted would be a target for Russian troops, and acknowledged the risk of foreign aid to Ukraine fading over time.

US Concerned About Russia-China Ties (10 p.m.)

The US is closely watching the deepening economic ties between Russia and China, said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to President Joe Biden.

China hasn’t provided material support to Russia, “something we were concerned about,” Sullivan told the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Kyiv by video. The US hasn’t seen any major Chinese policy decision to “flatly violate US sanctions and export controls at systematic level,” he said.

Still, Washington is watching “steps that China is taking through market transactions to provide services to Russia,” he said.

Naftogaz Warns of Russian Gas Transit Risk (10 p.m.)

There’s a high risk Russia will fully stop natural gas shipments to the European Union through Ukraine, said Yuriy Vitrenko, chief executive officer of energy giant Naftogaz Ukrainy.

‘’I would estimate the likelihood at 70%,” Vitrenko said in an interview during the Yalta European Conference in Kyiv.

Russia has shut off gas supplies to Germany and other European customers via Nord Stream 1 after failing to restart the pipeline following maintenance.

Zelenskiy Meets With Top Commanders (6:12 p.m.)

Ukraine’s president had the latest in a series of meetings with his top military, intelligence and government officials on Saturday, according to a statement on his website.

The officials “listened to reports by military commanders of operative groups” on how the army is “de-occupying Ukrainian territories.” Decisions were taken on “security in the liberated settlements,” according to the statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy also spoke earlier with French President Emmanuel Macron, with much of the talk focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region (5:05 p.m.)

Russian troops retreated in the face of a lightning Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region that threatens to derail the Kremlin’s bid to cement control of Ukraine’s east.

A local Moscow-backed official said Saturday Kremlin forces had pulled out of Izyum, a staging post for the campaign in Donbas, to avoid being encircled. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed the pullout.

The news came hours after Ukrainian officials announced the seizure of Kupyansk, a logistical and transit hub for Russian troops fighting in the east, and the recapture of other occupied territory in the northern Kharkiv region earlier this week.

