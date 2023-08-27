(Bloomberg) -- Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash last week was confirmed on Sunday by Russian investigators based on a DNA test. The fatal flight, which killed all 10 people aboard including other top Wagner officials, came two months after the mercenary group staged a failed coup against Russia’s military leadership.

Ukraine repelled four Russian cruise missiles overnight, fired from strategic bombers and headed toward Kyiv, the country’s air force said. Several private homes were damaged by falling debris. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about “a productive September” of intense international activity, including the potential for new defense aid. “Each partner is aware of our needs. We are looking forward to decisions,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating the crash of two L-39 combat training aircraft on Friday that killed the three military pilots aboard. One of those killed was Andrii Pilshchykov, a decorated flying ace known by the call-sign “Juice” who had been a strong advocate for Ukraine to be given advanced F-16 jet fighters. The crash, in the Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv, comes as Ukraine’s pilots are set to start training with allies on the advanced planes.

Latest Coverage

Russia Rejects US Claims Putin Likely Approved Prigozhin Killing

Ukraine’s Slow Counteroffensive Boosts Putin and Worries Allies

Russia Ally Calls Prigozhin Crash Too ‘Crude’ to Involve Putin

Yandex’s Volozh Pleads for EU Sanctions Relief, FT Reports

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.