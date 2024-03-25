(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said the Black Sea port city of Odesa was facing more power outages after Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on the country’s southern regions overnight.

Russia intensified attacks against Ukraine’s energy system last week and on March 22 launched the biggest strike at facilities in the sector since the invasion began more than two years ago. The city of Kharkiv suffered the most damage and continues to rely on backup generators for critical needs, while Odesa also had to announce some power cuts.

“Russia continues to target our energy infrastructure,” national power grid operator Ukrenergo said Monday in a statement on Telegram. Two substations were damaged in the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions. Restricted electricity consumption in Odesa was further reduced, after debris from a downed drone fell on a substation, according to Ukrenergo.

An intercepted drone in the city of Mykolayiv fell on a residential area and injured 11 people, the southern military command said on Telegram. A fire at an energy facility in the surrounding region caused by a drone strike was extinguished and has not interrupted electricity supply.

Four drones were downed in each of the two affected southern regions out of a total of nine drones launched by Russia, according to the military.

Russian attacks have caused as much as $100 million in damage to Ukraine’s power grid over the past three days, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Facebook on Sunday.

