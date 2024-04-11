US Daily Coffee Consumption Highest in More Than 20 Years

(Bloomberg) -- More than two-thirds of American adults said they drank coffee in the past day, the highest level in more than 20 years, according to the National Coffee Association.

Coffee consumption on a past-day basis has risen 37% since 2004, with the latest increase driven by consumers over 25 years old, the NCA’s Spring 2024 National Coffee Data Trends report found. The biggest jump in consumption was among elderly coffee drinkers over 60 years old.

“America’s favorite beverage has only ever continued to grow in terms of overall popularity and in innovating to meet consumers’ evolving tastes,” NCA President Bill Murray said in a press release.

Three-fourths of US adults had coffee in the past week, up 4% from the NCA’s 2023 spring report.

Consumer preferences for drinking and preparing coffee also shifted. The share of coffee drinkers preferring ready-to-drink coffee on a past-day basis nearly doubled to 15% from a year ago, beating espresso machines to become the third most popular preparation method. Using drip coffee makers and single cup brewers remain the top two methods.

Meanwhile, specialty coffee continued to gain popularity, with 57% of US adults consuming one in the past week, compared with 63% who had a traditional coffee.

