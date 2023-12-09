(Bloomberg) -- The US cleared the potential sale of almost 14,000 tank rounds to Israel, citing an emergency that allows for a fast-track notification to lawmakers as foreign military aid remains stalled in Congress.

Israel has requested to buy the 120mm munitions for an estimated cost of $106.5 million, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Saturday.

The proposed sale allows the US to arm an ally while congressional Republicans demand tougher border security in negotiations to unlock aid to countries, including Ukraine and Israel, and fund the federal government.

The Biden administration “provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” to Israel, waiving congressional review requirements for arms exports, according to the statement.

Read more: GOP Hardliners Threaten Speaker Johnson Over Ukraine Funding

On Friday, the US vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The pressure reflects concern about the civilian toll of Israel’s military operation in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, which rules Gaza.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.