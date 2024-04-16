(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. sold C$1.25 billion ($900 million) of debt in the Canadian bond market on Tuesday following a two-year hiatus, as the biggest US banks sell bonds after releasing first-quarter results.

The bank sold notes maturing in four years and that it can buy back after three, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal yields 1.13 percentage point over Canadian government bonds, after initial discussions in the range of 1.13 to 1.15 percentage point, added the people, asking not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak about it. The issuance drew 57 buyers, garnering orders for twice the deal size, said the people.

The deal marks Wells’ largest ever loonie-denominated bond sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A representative for Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Wells last tapped the Canadian bond market in April 2022, with a C$750 million transaction — also a four-year security callable in three years — as previously reported by Bloomberg.

The bank’s latest sale follows its $4.25 billion deal on Monday in the US investment-grade bond market. The fixed-to-floating rate portion of that dual-tranche transaction yields 0.95 percentage point above Treasuries. Wells reported first-quarter results on Friday, as did JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

Meanwhile, the yield on the Canadian corporate bond index has climbed to 5.10%, the highest in about two months.

