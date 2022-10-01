(Bloomberg) -- Hello there.

We’re only just starting to make sense of the devastation wrecked by Hurricane Ian. One of the worst storms ever to hit Florida, Ian left widespread destruction in its wake before weakening as it headed to the Carolinas.

Many of those who bore the brunt of Ian’s fury were, sadly, retirees. Will Wade and Joe Carroll talk to some of the residents, who share their harrowing experience here. And it might be weeks yet, before we find out the answer to the hardest question: how many people died?

All told, damages in the Sunshine State are expected to cost private insurers a record $63 billion, according to one estimate. Even worse, just 18% of all Florida homes are covered for floods, leaving many homeowners facing the prospect of rebuilding without insurance.

The storm is expected to have far-reaching impact for other Americans as well, with fruit and vegetable crops facing widespread destruction. Even South Carolina’s oyster suppliers won’t be spared.

Away from Ian, it was a rocky week for markets. The S&P 500 racked up yet another week of losses as all the things that bulls had expected to put a brake on the selloff in 30 months failed. But at least one group of quants have made unprecedented gains as the prospect for ever-larger Fed hikes roils markets.

But with the Fed only a few moves away from reaching their forecast peak, officials are starting to voice differing opinions about how rapidly to raise interest rates as they balance inflation against rising market stress.

Meanwhile, here’s one more sign of trouble for the economy (as if we needed more): makers of everything from cars to beverage cans and kitchen appliances are holding off from booking next year’s aluminum orders. The extended “mating season” for buyers and sellers reflects the uncertainty related to inflation, supply chains and growth.

Britain certainly didn’t help calm nerves this week, although the resulting panic means your dollars will give you some extra purchasing power in much of Europe if you fancy a trip over the pond. One suggestion from Alexis Leondis at Bloomberg Opinion: An all-inclusive skiing vacation in the Italian Dolomites could be better value than paying over the odds in Jackson Hole.

And as we hurtle toward the November midterms, Greg Stohr takes a look at a US Supreme Court case that could make it harder for Black candidates to get elected to Congress.

And finally, check out Bloomberg Technology as Ed Ludlow discusses the latest on Elon and breaks down Tesla’s AI Day. Among the highlights: a robot watering some plants.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday, and we’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

