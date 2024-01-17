(Bloomberg) -- About two-thirds of home solar installers in California are struggling to generate enough sales to operate their businesses after the state slashed incentives for customers to buy rooftop panels, a trade group said.

The California Solar & Storage Association found that 63% of its roughly 400 members reported significant cash flow issues, Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the group, said Wednesday at the Intersolar North America conference in San Diego. Approximately 25 to 30 solar companies have either left the state or closed their business, Del Chiaro said.

“We are worried about the next two months,” she said. “We think a lot more fallout may be coming.”

Across the country, residential solar companies have struggled with slumping sales as higher interest rates make rooftop panels more expensive. In California, the biggest US solar market, the problems are more acute after a change in regulations that scaled back the amount of money homeowners earn when they sell excess electricity to the grid. Installers are cutting jobs in the state, and bankruptcies have been mounting.

Research firm Ohm Analytics, which tracks the solar marketplace, found sales dropping 67% to 85% for California’s private residential installers since the change went into effect in April.

Read More: California’s Push for Rooftop Solar Panels Stalls as Jobs Vanish

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.