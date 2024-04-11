(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has been urged by more than 60 human rights and environmental organizations to publicly oppose the detention of climate activists in Vietnam, an increasingly important nation in its supply chain.

“You have a responsibility to weigh in on the systematic persecution and imprisonment of climate leaders in the country,” the groups, which include 350.org and Global Witness, said in a letter Thursday to Apple’s leadership team and board.

“By not making a public statement on this matter, you risk violating your own environmental and human rights policies,” the letter said. Vietnam has seen about a fourfold increase in companies assembling Apple products over the past decade.

The US and the United Nations have previously criticized Vietnam over the jailing of environmentalists on tax evasion charges, including Hoang Thi Minh Hong, a former Obama Foundation scholar, and Nguy Thi Khanh. Activists argue authorities are using the detentions as part of efforts to limit transparency on the country’s energy transition.

“In Vietnam, no one is convicted for environmental activism,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Doan Khac Viet said in an emailed statement. “Those who claim to ‘do activities for the environment’ but violate the law have been punished strictly in accordance with the law.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of usual business hours.

The nation — which relies on fossil fuels for more than half its power generation — in 2022 entered into a $15.5 billion partnership with funders led by the European Union and the UK to help finance its transition away from coal.

