(Bloomberg) -- Auckland Airport said it would halt domestic and international flights until noon on Saturday after New Zealand’s biggest city was hit by incessant rain that flooded the terminal buildings.

The hub will be closed until noon on Jan 28 due to the damage from the flooding, Auckland Airport said in a tweet. The airport asked fliers to get in touch with their airlines for the latest information on flights.

Social media was filled with videos showing muddy floodwater inside the terminal buildings. Auckland endured almost an entire summer’s worth of rain in just 15 hours, causing an Elton John concert to be canceled, thwarting long weekend travel plans, and leaving residents in flood-prone areas preparing to evacuate.

Read More: Auckland Smashed by Almost a Full Summer of Rain in a Day

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.