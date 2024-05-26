41m ago
Bill Gross Expects Trump Win to Disrupt Bond Markets, FT Says
(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross said that a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election would be more disruptive for bond markets than a Joe Biden win, according to the Financial Times.
“Trump is the more bearish of the candidates simply because his programs advocate continued tax cuts and more expensive things,” which would add to the already burgeoning US deficits, the co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. told the FT.
“Trump’s election would be more disruptive,” Gross said, according to the newspaper.
Investors are weighing how the upcoming November elections could impact markets, as both candidates relay their campaign messaging on the economy.
