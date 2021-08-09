Blackstone to Buy WPT Industrial in Deal Valued at $3.1 Billion
Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is acquiring WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a cash deal valued at $3.1 billion, including debt.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is acquiring WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a cash deal valued at $3.1 billion, including debt.
BREIT, a non-public real estate investment trust, is paying $22 per unit for Toronto-based WPT, a 17% premium over the closing price on Aug. 6, according to a statement on Monday.
Read more: Blackstone Extends Its Bet on Warehouses With Iron Mountain Deal
WPT focuses on distribution and logistics properties, a corner of commercial real estate that has drawn increasing interest from investors.
