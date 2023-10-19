Expect market consolidation for the cannabis industry, could look like beer, tobacco industries

Canada’s competition watchdog has flagged a declining competitive landscape in the country, saying industries have become more concentrated with big, dominant players that have fewer challengers.

The Competition Bureau published a report Thursday on the findings of its study that tracked Canada’s competitive intensity from 2000 to 2020. It found that competition has fallen steadily over the past two decades.

In light of the study’s findings, the bureau’s commissioner is calling for the modernization of competition laws to address the negative trends it says are affecting consumers and businesses.

“Without the adoption of pro-competitive policies, Canada risks continuing down the road of declining competitive intensity,” Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell said in a written statement on the findings.

“Taking action to increase competition will drive lower prices and make life more affordable for Canadians.”

CONCENTRATION, MARKUPS

For the study, the Competition Bureau used data from Statistics Canada to track all firms that file taxes domestically, but it did not identify any specific industries or firms, citing confidentiality.

The report found that Canada’s most concentrated industries have become even more concentrated, and the number of highly concentrated industries is growing. The number of industries classified as “highly concentrated” by the bureau rose to 27 in 2018 from 19 in 2005.

It also found that the number of industries where the top 10 largest firms earn at least 80 per cent of all revenue increased to 50 in 2018 from 47 in 2005.

The report also flagged rising profits and markups, and noted that increases were “generally greater for firms already earning higher profits and markups.”

The bureau said it observed an increase of 6.7 per cent in the average markup across all industries between 2002 and 2018, however, the increase was steeper in industries with the highest estimated markups, where it rose by 12.5 per cent, according to the bureau.

LARGE FIRMS ‘MORE ENTRENCHED,’ NEW ENTRIES FALLING

In addition to concentration, the study examined rank stability, which measures changes in the group of the largest firms in an industry in order to determine if smaller firms can easily challenge larger players.

“When rank stability is higher, it may tell us that there is less competition,” the bureau said in its report.

The study found that from 2003 to 2020, rank stability increased across all industries.

“Larger firms are more entrenched in their positions,” the bureau said.

The bureau’s study also examined what is calls industry dynamism, which is a measure of how many new firms are able to enter an industry and challenge existing ones.

The bureau examined entry and exit rates among firms across industries, and found that between 2001 and 2020, entry rates went down by 24 per cent, while exit rates fell by eight per cent.

Michael G. Osborne, chair of the Canadian competition practice at Cozen O'Connor, downplayed the concern surrounding the exit and enter rates.

“The trend line is hard to discern frankly and it doesn’t seem like it’s moving all that much,” he told BNN Bloomberg on Thursday. “(There’s) some cause for concern perhaps, but I’m not sure I’d make such a big deal of it.”

CONSUMERS SEEING ‘FEWER BENEFITS’

In its report, the bureau said that the decline in the competitive landscape has hurt Canadian consumers and businesses alike.

“The result of this decline in competitive intensity is that both consumers and businesses have seen fewer of the benefits that a more competitive economy has to offer, such as lower prices, greater choice and more innovation,” the bureau said.

Senior bureau officials called the study’s findings “concerning” in a briefing on Thursday, and urged lawmakers to consider implementing more pro-competition policies.