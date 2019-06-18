{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Boeing’s embattled Max gets a key win with its first post-crash deal

    Julie Johnsson and Benjamin Katz, Bloomberg News

    Tail fins sit on passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways.

    Tail fins sit on passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Boeing Co. (BA.N) won its first deal for 737 Max jets since a March grounding that followed the second deadly crash in five months.

    IAG SA, the owner of British Airways, signed a letter of intent for 200 of the planes, Boeing said in a statement Tuesday. The mix of 737-8 and 737-10 planes would be delivered between 2023 and 2027 assuming the deal is formalized.

    The agreement with one of the world’s leading carriers hands Boeing a big boost as it struggles to get the Max back in the air amid a grounding that recently entered its fourth month. The Max crashes in October and March were caused when a software system received erroneous readings from a sensor, repeatedly forcing the nose of the planes down until pilots lost control.

    “We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators,’’ IAG Chief Financial Officer Enrique Dupuy de Lome said in the statement.