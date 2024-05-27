(Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts lifted their 2024-2026 inflation estimates further above the central bank’s target, likely giving policymakers even less room to continue lowering the interest rate.

Consumer price increases for the end of 2024 and 2025 rose to 3.86% and 3.75% from 3.8% and 3.74%, respectively, according to a weekly central bank economist survey published Monday. Analysts also increased their estimates for December, 2026 to 3.58% after they had remained steady at 3.5% for nearly a year.

Brazil investors are testing the central bank on its commitment to the 3% inflation target, and most traders expect policymakers to pause their easing cycle in June. Last week, analysts sounded the alarm on the consumer price outlook at a closed-door meeting with some of the monetary authority’s directors. Most of those analysts argued there’s no more room to lower rates.

Read More: Brazil Analysts Rebuff New Rate Cuts on Growing Inflation Risks

The benchmark Selic will fall to 10% in December, and 9% next year, according to the economist survey.

Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto cut interest rates by quarter-point to 10.5% on May 8 in a split vote with all four board members tapped by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva backing a larger, half-point reduction.

The bank’s communication since then hasn’t defused fears that the institution will become more tolerant toward inflation once Campos Neto’s term ends in December, former Governor Gustavo Loyola said in an interview this month.

Read More: Brazil Central Bank Needs More Unity on Target, Ex-Governor Says

Campos Neto and Economic Policy Director Diogo Guillen have recently stressed their concerns regarding higher inflation expectations, saying they are bad news for the monetary authority.

Top banks such as Wells Fargo and UBS now bet policymakers will pause their easing cycle next month.

Last week, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the bank’s 3% goal is “demanding” while noting that the government remains committed to it.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.